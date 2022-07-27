Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 42,148 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,148 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 16,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $80.43. 19,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,003,493. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

