Aquila Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,000 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.9% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 104.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $165.40.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

