Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Aquila Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.42.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

