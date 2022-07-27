Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Aquila Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.6% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.