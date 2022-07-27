Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading 7.1% Higher

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. 8,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 213,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Arcellx Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.61). Equities research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,924,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $1,163,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $995,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

