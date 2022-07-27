Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys 1,158 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,204,000 after buying an additional 627,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Catalent by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,864,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,893,000 after purchasing an additional 200,680 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Catalent by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,841 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,791,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,109,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.44. 6,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.52 and its 200-day moving average is $103.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

