Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys 690 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.60. 80,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

