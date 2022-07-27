Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Benchmark downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.05. The company had a trading volume of 71,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,645,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.