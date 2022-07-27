Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Takes $870,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,264,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.