Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $5.10-$5.20 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE AWI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.56. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

