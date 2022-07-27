Arqma Achieves Market Capitalization of $83,451.02 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $83,451.02 and approximately $61.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arqma has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,884.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,625.83 or 0.07104395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00022651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00143080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00256493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00707324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00553912 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005735 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,074,375 coins and its circulating supply is 14,029,832 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

