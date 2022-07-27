Arvest Trust Co. N A Buys Shares of 13,634 Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned approximately 0.09% of Sierra Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

BSRR opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.04. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSRR. Raymond James cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

