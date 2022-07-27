Arvest Trust Co. N A Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

