Arvest Trust Co. N A Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arvest Trust Co. N A trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.66.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.