ASE Technology (ASX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ASE Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Performance

ASE Technology stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.4794 dividend. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 55.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd.

About ASE Technology

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.