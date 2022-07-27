Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 4.1 %

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.93.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

