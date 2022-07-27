Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARZGY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €18.75 ($19.13) to €17.20 ($17.55) in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.43) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($18.88) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Assicurazioni Generali Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of ARZGY opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

