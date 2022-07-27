Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.27

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AIGet Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.27 and traded as low as C$11.59. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.64, with a volume of 24,114 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AI. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price (down previously from C$14.44) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.35 million and a PE ratio of 11.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.26. The company has a current ratio of 99.24, a quick ratio of 99.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.38 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

