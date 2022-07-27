Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.27

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.27 and traded as low as C$11.59. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.64, with a volume of 24,114 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AI. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price (down previously from C$14.44) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.35 million and a PE ratio of 11.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.26. The company has a current ratio of 99.24, a quick ratio of 99.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.38 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Stories

