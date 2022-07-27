ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATA shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$37.19 on Wednesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$30.60 and a 52-week high of C$53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$603.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$593.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.591967 EPS for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

