Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,582 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $137.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.18 and its 200 day moving average is $151.80. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

