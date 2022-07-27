Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $280,000 in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Lindsay by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Peaks Capital LP bought a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $144.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average of $134.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

