Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,940 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.