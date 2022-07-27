Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.80.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

