Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avalara worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 16,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.29.

Insider Activity

Avalara Trading Up 3.8 %

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,329 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVLR traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.15. 1,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,627. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.76. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Stories

