Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Avangrid updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.38 EPS.

Avangrid Stock Up 0.6 %

AGR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.70. 21,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,763. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $1,604,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Avangrid by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Avangrid by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

