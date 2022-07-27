Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.48. Avinger shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 44,302 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Avinger Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 185.01% and a negative return on equity of 143.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avinger, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avinger stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 2.67% of Avinger worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

