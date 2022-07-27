Avion Wealth Sells 200 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Avion Wealth cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Sysco were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Sysco by 21.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.9% in the first quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 135,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sysco Trading Down 1.9 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

SYY stock opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.