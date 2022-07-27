Axie Infinity Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for approximately $16.42 or 0.00071970 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $177.64 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,821.27 or 1.00002009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003859 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00127913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029889 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,796,519 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.