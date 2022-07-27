Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 14680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

