Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.52 million.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.26. 5,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32. Azenta has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $124.79.
Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.
