B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.44

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.30. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 2,573 shares trading hands.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 10.37% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.