Baby Doge Coin Achieves Market Cap of $146.90 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 11% against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $146.90 million and $3.10 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016841 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001870 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031748 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Profile
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Trading
