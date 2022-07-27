Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $13.82. Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 225 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $896.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 62.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.96%.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 387,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 264,293 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading

