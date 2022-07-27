Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 0.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after acquiring an additional 966,619 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after purchasing an additional 683,547 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after purchasing an additional 635,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 535,074 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

