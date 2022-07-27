Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $859,000 Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,086,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,549,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,054,000 after purchasing an additional 319,187 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,481,000 after purchasing an additional 47,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,883,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,271,000 after buying an additional 47,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.