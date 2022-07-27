Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Invests $731,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.51.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.73) to GBX 2,779 ($33.48) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,743.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

