Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,094 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VMware by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after acquiring an additional 796,972 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware stock opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. VMware’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

