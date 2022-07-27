Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.