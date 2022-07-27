Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the June 30th total of 1,189,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.6 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
Shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock remained flat at $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMDPF)
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.