Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the June 30th total of 1,189,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.6 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance

Shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock remained flat at $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services primarily in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

