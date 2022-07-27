Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Shares of BSBR opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 32.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Further Reading

