Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance
Shares of BSBR opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR)
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
- The Coca-Cola Company: Resilient In The Face Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.