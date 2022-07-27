Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

BSBR opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.

BSBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after buying an additional 5,129,375 shares during the period.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

