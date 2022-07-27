Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance
BSBR opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BSBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Banco Santander (Brasil)
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR)
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.