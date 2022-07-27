Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

BMRC opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

