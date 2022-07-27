Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. 984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,133. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

NTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 254,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,174 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $921,000.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

