Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.
NTB stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. 802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 254,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 49,174 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.
