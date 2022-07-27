Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

NTB stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. 802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

NTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 254,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 49,174 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.