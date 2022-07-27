Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.24

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.24 and traded as low as $12.32. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 12,154 shares trading hands.
Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Up 3.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23.
Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.
About Bank of the James Financial Group
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
