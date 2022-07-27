Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.24

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.24 and traded as low as $12.32. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 12,154 shares trading hands.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 246,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

