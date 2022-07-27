Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 17,878 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.4 %

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

