Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth $93,153,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.34. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WK. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.80.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

