Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KXI stock opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

