Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

