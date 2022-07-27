Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,644 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $345,552,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $622.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $624.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $697.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

